Patch Notes 1.0.10.15

Greetings Mortals!

In today's update we're bringing you a batch of improvements, quality of life changes, and new content!

The sewers of Morin Khur are now open for intrepid adventurers to explore! In addition to the new sewers, there is a new batch of point of interest locations. Along with two new graveyards which can be found in Toxai and Mohki.

Human clade gifts have been updated and tweaked. Check below for all the details regarding the changes to clade gifts.

Improvements have also been made to the automatic kick that occurs when a client has an unstable connection. The performance of the game client will no longer affect the detection system. This should reduce instances where players with weaker machines were getting kicked due to the game stalling while loading the world during play.

As always, take a look at the full list of changes below, and let us know what you think!

See you in Nave.

Added

Added sewers to the city of Morin Khur.

Added new graveyards in Toxai and Mohki.

Added several new point of interest locations to the world.

Players should now automatically be unstuck if they try to move while being stuck in the ground.

Poor game performance like low frame rate or loading stalls no longer affects the ping detection for getting kicked as it is now handled on a separate thread.

Changes

Bounty contracts now cost 1g to be more accessible.

Human clade gift 'Warcry' now reduces magic damage taken by 15%, and grants a 100% chance to resist spells during its effect.

Human clade gift 'Cleric' now also raises the minimum mana regeneration rate to 20%, up from 10%.

Human clade gift 'Opportunist' is now replaced by 'Versatile' which grants +50 action skill points.

Some Human clade gifts have been re-arranged.

Psyche now affects damage reduced from AI spells and chance to resist them.

Clade gifts now affect the damage of AI spells.

Player trinket defenses now work against AOE spells.

Player clade gifts now work against AOE spells.

Fixed AI spellcasting message spell being all lowercase.

Added the ability to recharge trinkets using the combine skill. Note that you can only reroll by using the dedicated NPC.

Improve AI pathing so that characters are less likely to take shortcuts through walls when making sharp turns around corners.

Character movement physics should no longer affect you if you are standing still in idle unless someone is doing an action against you. You could previously get pushed aside or even end up on top of an AI if for example a guard on patrol walked into you.

Moving close and bumping into other characters should now be less sticky.

Fall damage when landing on other characters has been reintroduced with a new method. Previous method was disabled as the player could get launched into the air at random by the other character.

Increased the volume on the Clothos Boss’ sound effects.

Human clade gift 'Cleric' now also reduces the overall mana regeneration penalty from wearing armor

Fixes