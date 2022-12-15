 Skip to content

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- update for 15 December 2022

Update Patch 1.24 (Dec 15, 2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes for the update to Ver1.24 are out!

This update includes battle balance changes, support for cross-platform features, and bug fixes.

▼Patch Notes HERE.

Thank you for your understanding and patience.

