Update Patch 1.24 (Dec 15, 2022)

Patch notes for the update to Ver1.24 are out!
This update includes battle balance changes, support for cross-platform features, and bug fixes.
▼Patch Notes HERE.
Thank you for your understanding and patience.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch notes for the update to Ver1.24 are out!
This update includes battle balance changes, support for cross-platform features, and bug fixes.
▼Patch Notes HERE.
Thank you for your understanding and patience.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update