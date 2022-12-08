 Skip to content

Wingspan update for 8 December 2022

Patch- December 8th

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hiya Birders!

A new patch is here and ready to download. Below you'll find a changelog:

  • New project announcement added to the shop
  • Fixed frequent game refreshing while previewing other players in online games
  • Fixed an additional turn at the end of the round
  • Fixed starting EE tutorial from the “End-of-round powers” segment

And we continue to work on other fixes!

P.S. Have you already seen our new upcoming game which we announced yesterday? If not, check it out and wishlist below if haven't done it yet. :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1993180/Quilts_and_Cats_of_Calico/

