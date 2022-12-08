Patch- December 8th

Share · View all patches · Build 10096975 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hiya Birders!

A new patch is here and ready to download. Below you'll find a changelog:

New project announcement added to the shop

Fixed frequent game refreshing while previewing other players in online games

Fixed an additional turn at the end of the round

Fixed starting EE tutorial from the “End-of-round powers” segment

And we continue to work on other fixes!

P.S. Have you already seen our new upcoming game which we announced yesterday? If not, check it out and wishlist below if haven't done it yet. :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1993180/Quilts_and_Cats_of_Calico/