Patch- December 8th

A new patch is here and ready to download. Below you'll find a changelog:
- New project announcement added to the shop
- Fixed frequent game refreshing while previewing other players in online games
- Fixed an additional turn at the end of the round
- Fixed starting EE tutorial from the “End-of-round powers” segment
And we continue to work on other fixes!
