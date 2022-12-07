1.1.3 Demo of New Features

1.1.3

Only the second update this year as I have been soooooo busy but we are nearly there! It’s 99% of where I want to be for the full release.

All the main features now work (some are a little buggy) and have now been added to the first 4 demo levels as follows:

LEVEL 1: Map and Speedboost

Speedboost was in the previous release. It now works a little better and you now get multiple chances to use it. The maps have always been in the game but have been hidden from public view.

LEVEL 2: Third person, Fluid View and Dripping Diarrhoea

We get to see Don in all his glory for the first time. He crouches down to squish the poops. Since adding the shifting camera perspex in version 1.1, every level had it. Now it can just be in some of them

Newly added to version 1.1.3, here we see the dripping diarrhoea for the first time. The death sequence needs work but you get the idea.

LEVEL 3: Roller Shutters & Fart Jets:

Another new feature is the roller shutters. This is a basic implementation and you can still turn as if they are not there. The mutant poops can open them. In future updates you will need to press a button before turning

Don’t touch the burning fart gas, you’ll die.

LEVEL 4: Dripping Diarrhoea, Map & Third Person

All as described above.