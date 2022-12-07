Space Shells OUT NOW!

We made it! The game is out now on Steam!

We've worked hard getting Space Shells to where it is today, but the game is still in Early Access so there's still more sweet stuff coming! We hope you'll have a grand ol' time and help us in developing our game with your feedback and support!

Yours,

Mobirate

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2005240/

WHY EARLY ACCESS?

Because we want to engage the community and get player feedback as soon as possible. We believe that listening to players during development will help make Space Shells an even better game, and plan to add new content, test new features, listen to player feedback and refine the game experience throughout Early Access

APPROXIMATELY HOW LONG WILL SPACE SHELLS BE IN EARLY ACCESS?

We hope to work on this game for years to come and make something truly special. We are not entirely sure what would qualify as a 1.0 version of Space Shells, but the game will be in Early Access for at least 1 year, could be longer.

WHAT IS THE CURRENT STATE OF THE EARLY ACCESS VERSION?

We’ve reached the point in development where we feel ready to open the game up to the public. There are still a bunch of performance, design and visual issues and the game is far from perfect. We plan to update the Early Access version regularly with new features and content. Having said that the game is in a state where you can have a lot of fun and enjoy tons of hours of gameplay.

WHAT WE ARE LAUNCHING WITH:

• The Hub

• 4 spaceships with randomly generated obstacles and usable items

• 3 types of weapons

• 2 shells

• One mission type

• Upgrades system

HOW IS THE FULL VERSION PLANNED TO DIFFER FROM THE EARLY ACCESS VERSION?

We are planning to at least add the following:

• More new Shells

• More spaceships style

• More enemies, elites and bosses.

• Many more weapons types, usable items and devices.

• Additional types of missions and story

• Additional gameplay mechanics for lockpicking, energy system hacking

• Tweaked & refined game design iterated on through community feedback.

• More optimization

• Another language support.

WILL THE GAME BE PRICED DIFFERENTLY DURING AND AFTER EARLY ACCESS?

We expect the price to increase as we transition out of Early Access into full release, due to the final game having more content and being a rounded experience. Buy earlier, save money.

HOW ARE YOU PLANNING ON INVOLVING THE COMMUNITY IN YOUR DEVELOPMENT PROCESS?

We will read and consider all feedback received through Steam and Discord. We encourage all players to tell us how they feel about the level design, gameplay elements, sound, and anything they consider important. We'll take everything into account for the full game.