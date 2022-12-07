Tap Ninja v4.0.4 is live!

● Internet connection is now required to benefit from - Away income, Daily and Weekly resets, increase Pet bond progress (connecting to Internet will give progress for the offline time), receive quest rewards (progressing can be done while offline), unlock Holiday achievements and participate in Holiday events

● Daily and weekly reset timers are now change to 00:00 UTC midnight for everyone

● Arabic and Hebrew languages added

● Pet Cat abilities have been changed around and nerfed

● Challenge Medal requirements changed from clearing a level with 60%/80%/100% to 55%/75%/95% clearance

● Trail shadows is now more transparent in challenges

● New notification for Patch notes after each game update, opening them gives extra Amber

● Unclaimed Quest rewards now will stack up if not claimed before a Daily reset

● Elixir Quest rewards improved

● For players that abused the Elixir Quest awards - the Elixir will be reduced to 1e15 if it went over this limit

● Updated achievement icons for Dan ranks

● Fireflies now visually drop Keys and Eggs

● Ability activation swapped for while the Auto mode is turned on

● Some small changes to activity menu unlocking for new players

● Elixir bar progress now fills to the closest visible number

● Pet bond now correctly increases while in the Pet menus

● Fixed a rare bug for missing backgrounds

● Fixed a bug where popouts didn't fade out

● Quest button now will correctly stop shining

● Pet Cranes last two abilities are now working properly

● Other bug fixes

● Performance improvements