0.9.3.2 - Beta Branch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10096477 · Last edited 7 December 2022 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Warning for this update: Its most likely more buggy than usual

This update adds option to move to a new location. With it comes new starting office: the garage. More locations will come next update

Game UI is also changed to hopefully be easier to use

Some graphical settings have changed too.

Amazing new office location



Changes

Option to move to a new location

New starting location: Garage

Bottom menu has been redone

Fixes