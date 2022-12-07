 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 7 December 2022

0.9.3.2 - Beta Branch Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Warning for this update: Its most likely more buggy than usual

This update adds option to move to a new location. With it comes new starting office: the garage. More locations will come next update

Game UI is also changed to hopefully be easier to use

Some graphical settings have changed too.

Amazing new office location

Changes

  • Option to move to a new location
  • New starting location: Garage
  • Bottom menu has been redone

Fixes

  • Fixed character creation bug that allowed infinite stats
  • Fixed crash related to opening printing window under some conditions

