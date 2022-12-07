0.9.3.2 - Beta Branch Update

Warning for this update: Its most likely more buggy than usual
This update adds option to move to a new location. With it comes new starting office: the garage. More locations will come next update
Game UI is also changed to hopefully be easier to use
Some graphical settings have changed too.
Amazing new office location
Changes
- Option to move to a new location
- New starting location: Garage
- Bottom menu has been redone
Fixes
- Fixed character creation bug that allowed infinite stats
- Fixed crash related to opening printing window under some conditions
Changed depots in beta branch