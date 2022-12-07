Update Patch 1.01

Hello everyone, thanks again for your support and patience.
Today we are happy to announce our first update for our game, addressing some of the immediate issues about the game according to the feedback we got from you:
- You can now resume from where you left
- Mouse invert axis added to the options menu
- You can now scroll through weapons with the mouse wheel
- You can now hide and unhide the hud (press h) to take more cinematic shots
- Adjusted camera movement when switching between weapons
- Updated German language and added Hungarian language
- Increased the number and efficiency of the troops on our side
- Other bugfixes
Changed files in this update