Update Patch 1.01

Hello everyone, thanks again for your support and patience.

Today we are happy to announce our first update for our game, addressing some of the immediate issues about the game according to the feedback we got from you:

You can now resume from where you left

Mouse invert axis added to the options menu

You can now scroll through weapons with the mouse wheel

You can now hide and unhide the hud (press h) to take more cinematic shots

Adjusted camera movement when switching between weapons

Updated German language and added Hungarian language

Increased the number and efficiency of the troops on our side

Other bugfixes