 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beach Invasion 1944 update for 7 December 2022

Update Patch 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10096436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thanks again for your support and patience.
Today we are happy to announce our first update for our game, addressing some of the immediate issues about the game according to the feedback we got from you:

  • You can now resume from where you left
  • Mouse invert axis added to the options menu
  • You can now scroll through weapons with the mouse wheel
  • You can now hide and unhide the hud (press h) to take more cinematic shots
  • Adjusted camera movement when switching between weapons
  • Updated German language and added Hungarian language
  • Increased the number and efficiency of the troops on our side
  • Other bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2209681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link