Doobi's Adventure update for 7 December 2022

V0.3.1 Patch Notes

Build 10096434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  1. Fixed a problem where Fish will disappear
  2. Fixed the leader board display problem
  3. Fixed a problem where customized settings reset when player re-open the game
    Updates:
  4. Attempted to enhance the performance issue
  5. Now the game supports controllers (also playable on steam deck)

p.s. If you experience lagging issue, we suggest you turn off damage display in the settings menu. At the same time, floral sea can hurt the performance badly sometimes and we are investigating this issue. Thanks for your patience and we apologize for any bad experience you might have.

