War Thunder update for 7 December 2022

War Thunder 10 year anniversary merchandise

War Thunder update for 7 December 2022

A mere month ago War Thunder turned 10 years old. We hope you participated in the festivities with us and we are also happy to announce another part of our celebration: a special batch of merchandise to commemorate this important date!

We’ve got T-shirts, hoodies, bags and mugs decorated with special artwork commemorating the 10th anniversary of War Thunder! T-shirts, hoodies and mugs come in two colors: pick whichever you like! Our T-shirts are made of high-quality, breathable fabric with Velcro panels sewn onto the shoulders, where you can attach Velcro backed patches.

Our merchandise is delivered to most countries around the world. Check it out:

To the merch store

