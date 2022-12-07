Bus Simulator 21 – Update 2.23 available for download

We just released a smaller update for Bus Simulator 21 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. The update includes a fix for the “District level issue” a number of players experienced, fixes for the “Mirror functionality” during passenger events, some crash fixes in multiplayer sessions and not to forget – it introduces an official Christmas Skin for the Scania buses!

Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 - Update 2.23:

New Skin:

Official Scania Christmas Skin for the Scania buses of your bus fleet

Fixes:

Passenger events can be reacted to with the bus mirror again

Districts on level 0 issue has been fixed

Fixes for random multiplayer crash issues

Smaller bug fixes and game improvements

Your Bus Simulator team