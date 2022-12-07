 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bus Simulator 21 update for 7 December 2022

Bus Simulator 21 – Update 2.23 available for download

Share · View all patches · Build 10096333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released a smaller update for Bus Simulator 21 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. The update includes a fix for the “District level issue” a number of players experienced, fixes for the “Mirror functionality” during passenger events, some crash fixes in multiplayer sessions and not to forget – it introduces an official Christmas Skin for the Scania buses!

Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 - Update 2.23:

New Skin:

  • Official Scania Christmas Skin for the Scania buses of your bus fleet

Fixes:

  • Passenger events can be reacted to with the bus mirror again
  • Districts on level 0 issue has been fixed
  • Fixes for random multiplayer crash issues
  • Smaller bug fixes and game improvements

Your Bus Simulator team

Changed files in this update

Project Greyhound Content Depot 976591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link