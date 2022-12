Patch 1.0.205 changelog:

the german localization error (open/close) fixed

fixed emails not being sent

fixed the second floor unlock button being locked when it shouldn't

We will continue to implement your suggestions and fix bugs you sent us on our Discord, in emails, and on Steam discussions. We will try to solve all problems on a regular basis and release patches constantly.

