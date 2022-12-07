 Skip to content

Starbase update for 7 December 2022

Cargo Crisis Event + Tournament & Development News

Cargo Crisis Event Info

It's been some time since the last cargo event, so this Sunday (Dec 11th) the Merchants at the Moon Merchant Haven on Elysium will need some help! They are now expecting several cargo shipments, fortifications, and perhaps a ship needing escort assistance between 20:00-22:00 UTC.

Event Location: Between Elysium Moon City & Moon Merchant Haven Station

  • You can get to Moon City using the Fast Travel Gate from Origins
  • Moon Merchant Haven station has a transponder and is around 50km away from Moon City
  • Cargo drops will be between these two

Note: When the cargo drops or a ship arrives, this will be announced at Moon City and the official Starbase Discord #galatic-news channel: https://discord.com/channels/423790999052222464/1011522785174093844

Tournament News

Our 2vs2 PVP tournament with ships ended last Sunday, with PinkGoo Fanclub (Faraway and Pinkgoo) taking the final game 3-0 from AcETech project-64-01 (Mwire, Acekrystal).

Final Standings for the Top 8 teams were:

1 Pinkgoo Fanclub
2 Acetech project 64-01
3-4 PXP Industries, Red&White
5-8 Bandito-Gangsterito, Dog & Duke, Nomads, Chemosh Cultists

Top 8 fights highlights, leading up to the finals:

Here's the VOD from the finals stream on to Twitch:
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1672569204

On that note, we will do another tournament in January, over one weekend (exact date to be decided).
Here's a poll on the ruleset (team size, ship weight limits etc.) for the next tournament:

https://forms.gle/PN36qHLX4HpVkrPUA

Development News

  • Capital ship charge change (removal of charge time) is planned for early next week. No more charge waiting, just flying time!

Changed depots in test_auto branch

