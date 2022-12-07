New Spirit Stones Reward and Some Words from Darksun Studio

Hello everyone,

Thank you for your support for Yixian. We are giving everyone 3600 spirit stones as a reward. Please claim them via in-game mailbox and use them to unlock new character.

Small Tip: you can earn more spirit stones by completing the challenges in the Sect Esoteric Inheritance.

Except the rewards, we also have some words to say：

Everyone in darksun studio is big fan of card games. So we decide to make our own card game.

When we revealed Yixian this year earlier, lots of player suggested us that Free-to-play with in-game purchases is a better business model for Yixian. However, We never consider making a pay-to-win game. In addition, we aren't able to add enough paid content like skins as a small team. The only skin in game now was finished two days ago.That's why we choose Buy-to-play model.

Happy gaming!