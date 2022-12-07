Small Nesting Update

🔹Building a nest now requires half as many items as previously was required. Tiny-sized creatures need 1 of each item. Small-sized creatures need 2 of each item. Average-sized creatures need 3 of each item. Medium-sized creatures need 4 of each item. Large-sized creatures need 5 of each item. Huge-sized creatures need 6 of each item.

🔹Now each species has its own Egg Spawn Rate and Egg Hatch Rate properties. Smaller creatures lay eggs more often and they also hatch quicker than larger creatures.

🔹Now each species has a default Egg Hatch Rate and Egg Spawn Rate, so instead of these values starting at 0 they now start much higher, requiring less work in gathering nest enhancement items to start laying and hatching eggs.

🔹Egg Hatch Rate values up to 100% are the chances of laying 1 egg. Egg Hatch Rate values from 100% to 200% are the chances of laying 2 eggs. Egg Hatch Rate values from 200% to 300% are the chances of laying 3 eggs. Etc.

🔹Increased the drop chance of nest building materials from 40% to 75% per scavenging attempt.

🔹Blood dripping effects from carnivores eating meat are once again visible.

🔹Meganeura are once again visible.

🔹Meganeura now have 4x their previous amount of flesh.