Update 1.8.2_EarlyAccess: More Improvements

-Add lake on the backside of ridge Swiss Alps.

-Increase height map resolution on distant terrain.

(Note: Because of the updated height map resolution more RAM is being used. Please let me know if you have any crashes on the Swiss Alps map and what computer specs you have. Turning down the settings might help, As long as you have 16GB Ram or more you should be fine. I will probably work on a solution for lower spec PC’s in future updates.)

-Remove invisible box colliders on distant terrain.

-Bake shadows for some more of the distant terrain.

-Add landing in water effects.

-If you go under water in first person mode, the screen will turn blue.

-Disable distant shadow masking in Med to Low settings. If you want increased performance go to Medium settings because shadow masking on height settings is somewhat expensive.

-Stop speed wing from shaking so much while on ground.

-Reprogram the way the wing stays level while on ground.

-Improve the tree textures some.

-Add shadow renders to the lines on the gliders.

-Add improved stalling and recovery simulation.

-Add code to cause the wingtips to stall / deflate while near a stall.

-Make the ability to do the helico maneuver again.