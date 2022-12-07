Now Available: Side Story DLC AND Free Content Update!

Magi,

We have 3 exciting updates for you!

“The Warrior and the Tailor” DLC

Ready for a new area, side story, boss fight, and 5 unique Iris outfits? The _RUINSMAGUS_ DLC is now available for purchase!







DLC『The Warrior and the Tailor』Launch Trailer

There is also a free content update with several new features! By popular demand, you can now replay completed quests and more. Put your skills to the test and see how long you can withstand the “Meister’s Abyss” survival mode, where you’ll face waves of challenging enemies. The only hope for survival is being prepared – upgrade your loadout between waves and even summon a character from the story to join the fight (including everyone’s favorite companion, Iris!).





Since RUINSMAGUS' release, we have received countless requests for English voiceovers. We’re thrilled to say they have been heard and are soon to be a reality: RUINSMAGUS will have an English voiceover as a free update in early 2023! The cast is chosen and recording now. We’ll have another update when there’s more news to share :)

Happy Holidays, Magi!