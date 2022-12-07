Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 4

Hello everyone,
A new Patch (4) for Alpha 61 and Alpha 61.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Change-log:
- Fixed: Solid food (meat, fish, ...) wasn't sometimes cooked on cook place stones at campfire
- Fixed: Entered seed not saved and used after closing the Edit seed dialog
- Fixed: Clicking "Generate new seed" in New game dialog triggered some Survival type achievements
- Fixed: Cooking time of Recipes was not based on Difficulty setting
- Fixed: Cooking time of Solid food (meat, fish, ...) was not based on Difficulty setting
- Improvement: Added displaying of Cooking time for Recipes in Crafting screen
- Improvement: Added displaying of Cooking time for Raw meal in Inventory screen
- Fixed: objectives and Tutorial list UI not hidden while the Inventory is shown
- Fixed: Some minor typos in English and German localization
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update