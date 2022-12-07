Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 4

Share · View all patches · Build 10095997 · Last edited 7 December 2022 – 11:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

A new Patch (4) for Alpha 61 and Alpha 61.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Change-log:

Fixed: Solid food (meat, fish, ...) wasn't sometimes cooked on cook place stones at campfire

Fixed: Entered seed not saved and used after closing the Edit seed dialog

Fixed: Clicking "Generate new seed" in New game dialog triggered some Survival type achievements

Fixed: Cooking time of Recipes was not based on Difficulty setting

Fixed: Cooking time of Solid food (meat, fish, ...) was not based on Difficulty setting

Improvement: Added displaying of Cooking time for Recipes in Crafting screen

Improvement: Added displaying of Cooking time for Raw meal in Inventory screen

Fixed: objectives and Tutorial list UI not hidden while the Inventory is shown

Fixed: Some minor typos in English and German localization

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.