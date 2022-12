Beta v0.5.0.2.

Share · View all patches · Build 10095982 · Last edited 7 December 2022 – 10:13:25 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v0.5.02: Beta Version:

Main Menu:

Changed name & description for Laypo survival apocalypse

Added Space Shooter to the main menu (in development)

Laypo survival apocalypse changed to Layporian Survival

New Development on game

New features:

Added art for Phihenerth

Added a biome named Forest (Home):

Added multiple text

Laypo Virus Game has been added:

New features of LVG:

Random Population at start

Random Infection rate

Random fatality rate

Day counter

A new Menu page has been added: