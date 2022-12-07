Preview of New Event and Acadamy Cup

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Event-【Nia's Private Collection】

■Event Duration

Dec. 8th, 2022 - Jan. 1st, 2023



■Event Introdauction

As the provost of the college, Nia has always kept the college in in perfect order with her excellent ability and high standards, and one can always find Nia's elegant appearance all over the college.

As a reward for her own work, whenever Nia 'cleans', she will collect the occasional lost property she found and kept it in her private collection.

In addition to their admiration for the superior maid,Sometimes blackguards also wondered what Nia had picked up today that made her smile so bright.

Even as a commander,when you occasionally return from the battlefield with Nia together, you would wonder what the smiling Nia had collected today as well. But would it be rude to ask Nia directly?

"Commander, you seem to be interested in my private collection. Well, Nia will allow you to pick something you favored from my collection~

Huh? You ask Why? Well... Think of it as a reward for the commander's hard work. Ha ha, maybe the reward includes Nia myself?"

When you look at Nia with a sly smile, you realize that seems like you have become a part of Nia's private collection?

■Event Information

Players can obtain even token 【Feather Emblem】by consuming FP and completing daily and weekly tasks（Fitch's Pumpkin Treasure Hunting event will be ended, Fitch's Stitched Pumpkin will no longer drop）

【Feather Emblem】can be used to exchange various items in Nia's shop, there's upper exchanging limit for each item

The event token【Feather Emblem】will not be deleted at the end of event, players can use it when event reopen



【Feather Emblem】

A feather full of holy aura, collected by Nia for you as a special token, but the lingering aura on it seems particularly familiar?

With this emblem, you can exchange it with Nia for the private collection she prepared for you.

■Reward List



■Equipment Preview

Genesis Ring of Soul and Blood Soul of Divinity Exclusive Ring

Soul Hunter Crimson Scythe exclusive Emblem Effect: Scarlett has chance to release ultimate skill twice

Soul Taking Shield Crimson Scythe exclusive Deputy Effect: The cooldown of Scarlett's combat skill Flashfreeze Harvest] reduced

Soul Taking Execution Crimson Scythe exclusive Necklace Effect: increase Ultimate skill rage cost and damage

Ice hunting Assassin Exclusive Relic Effect: Frost damage dealt by Assassin increased

==================

Academy Cup Challange

■Event Introduction

Academy Cup is the tournament held regularly by the Blackguard Academy. Commanders can lead their teams to compete against other commanders' Black guards, get ranks according to their battle results and activeness, and win [Academy Coins]

■Event Rules

The Academy Cup will be unlocked after passing Ch. 8 "Arctic Anchorage", click Arena and select Academy Cup to enter

Commanders have 3 free challenges everyday. After all free challenges get used, the continued challenges will consume the [Academy Cup Ticket]. The number of free challenges and ticket purchase chances will be refreshed at 00:00 everyday

In a challenge, 3 matches are played, and each match can use 4 different Black Guards with a time limit of 90 seconds. The side who defeated all blackguards of the other side within the time limit wins the match. If timeout, the [Defending Side] wins. The commander who wins 2 of the 3 matches is the final winner

The challenger will get points if wins, lose points if loss for the most of time. The amount of points is affected by the rank and the score differences between the two commanders. The Commander with more points earns more [Academy Coins], commanders must manually click to claim [Academy Coins]. [Academy Coins] can be used to exchange for awards in [Black Market]

Triple Challenge is available with the cost of 2 extra [Academy Cup Tickets]. If won, get triple points. When lose, the points decresed won't be tripled. Abnormal exit during the battle will be recorded as a lose, and the [Academy Cup Tickets] used will be deducted

■The relationship between rank and score is as follows

Novice - 0 to 149

Apprentice - 150 to 399

Elite - 400 to 899

Mentor - 900 to 1999

Master - 2000 to 3999

Grand Master - 4000 or above

■Notes

Each season lasts two weeks. When each season ends, score and rank of Academy Cup for each player will be reset

If the [Principle Supervisor] of the guild ends as top 20 at the end of the season, [Principle Supervisor] and other guild members will be awarded a large amount of Guild Coins. The higher the ranking is, the more Guild Coins will be awarded