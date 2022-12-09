TINY ISLAND IS OUT ON EARLY ACCESS

Hey all!



TINY ISLAND IS OUT IN STEAM EARLY ACCESS! HURAAAAAY!

Grab the Early Access version right now! We hope you’ll have a lot of fun!

The fluffy Tiny world is yours to explore - you are able to play in story mode (only the first island is available yet), and also there’re the first and the second islands to explore in free mode!



As the game is in Early Access, there could be some minor issues. So feel free to tell us about those on the steam community hub, Discord or you can fill out our tiny survey on Tiny Island’s website!



Also, we are eager to make the best game for the players. So if you have any ideas of how we could make the tiny island even better – hit us with those!