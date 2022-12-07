[Complete] December 7, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.





Christmas Tree building project

Town Chief install the Phase 1 Christmas Tree from their owned town.

Christmas Tree Phase 1





Christmas Tree Phase 2

Town Chief and Town residents must donate required materials in order to transform the Phase 1 tree to Phase 2 Christmas Tree.



Christmas Tree Phase 2 BUFF

+20% Extra attack and defense buff



Christmas Tree Phase 2 Buff Roulette

After the completion of Christmas Tree Phase 1 donation, all residents are able to acquire random buffs at a price of marbles.



[table]

[tr]

[th]Buff Image[/th]

[th]Buff Type[/th]

[th]Buff Description[/th]

[th]Duration[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]EXP Gain[/td]

[td]50% of Extra EXP gain[/td]

[td]48 minutes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Attack increase[/td]

[td]Attack increase by 20%[/td]

[td]48 minutes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Defense Increase[/td]

[td]Defense increase by 20%[/td]

[td]48 minutes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Crafting EXP increase[/td]

[td]Crafting EXP increase by 50%[/td]

[td]48 minutes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Block Aggresive[/td]

[td]Monster will not be aggressive[/td]

[td]48 minutes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Item Crafting chance increase[/td]

[td]Item crafting will succeed by 100%[/td]

[td][/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Drop rate increase[/td]

[td]Double rate[/td]

[td]48 minutes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Loving candy effect[/td]

[td] Combat, crafting EXP increase by 100%,

Summonee stamina effect, Summonee battle power increase[/td]

[td]48 minutes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Friendship candy effect[/td]

[td] Combat, crafting EXP increase by 50%

Attack, defense increase by 120%[/td]

[td]48 minutes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Rice cake effect[/td]

[td]Combat/Crafting EXP increase by 20%

Attack/Defense increase by 20%,

Prevent aggressive stance[/td]

[td]48 minutes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Summonee effect UP[/td]

[td]Summonee's attack, defense increase by 20%[/td]

[td]48 minutes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Small radish effect[/td]

[td]Food hunger is not decreased when the Farming, Mining[/td]

[td]48 minutes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Christmas Socks[/td]

[td]Christmas socks which has full of dreams,

Christmas gift is in[/td]

[td]48 minutes[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Rerolling random buffs:

Christmas Socks

[table]

[tr]

[th]Item[/th]

[th]Quantity[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Daily Teleport Ticket[/td]

[td]5[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Guardian Spirit Storage Ticket[/td]

[td]5[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Chocolate Sled [15 Days][/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td](Event) Santa's Bag[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td](Event) Santa's Jacket[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lucky FOUR LEAF[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Rainbow Cake[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Guardian Sweet[/td]

[td]10[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Christmas Cake[/td]

[td]5[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Demian’s Duel Challenge Ticket[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Subtitle[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

World Tree and Christmas Blessing

When the Christmas tree is upgraded to Phase 2 in all the town residing 1 town chef or more, the World Christmas tree will appear.

Also, when the tree is completed by the town of ongoing foundation,

All players of the server can receive the buff:

(All Status+5, Combat and Crafting EXP+5%)



After users built Christmas trees in the nation more than one, you can donate event items to the world Christmas tree.

Two hours of buff effect will be given If the requirement is fulfilled.

(All Status+10, Combat and Crafting EXP+15%)

World Tree Foundation

[table]

[tr]

[th]Item[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Ball Accessary[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Star Accessary[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fruit of the holly[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]White Velvet[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Cotton Ball[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Red Velvet[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Rudolph NPC and Christmas Event Portal

Accept christmas event quests from Rudolph NPC

Join Event

Transport to a Hunting Ground fit to your level:

Santa's Workshop (Beginner) Level 1~50

Santa's Workshop (Adept) Level 51~100

Santa's Workshop (Elite) Level 101~150

Santa's Workshop (Expert) Level 151~200

Santa's Workshop (Master) Level 201~250

Outskirts Santa Workshop

Santa Workshop

Snow Crystal Buff

Crafting 50 'Snow crystal's in the first phase of the quest.

' Snow crystal ' is a buff item having a duration of 48 minutes.

When ' Snow crystal ' buff is applied, ‘Fruit of the holly' will be obtainable by low chance from monster hunting.

Collecting 1000' Fruit of fir tree' s in the 2nd phase of the quest.

' Fruit of fir tree ' will be obtainable by 20% of all monster kill.

December 2022 Attendance Rewards

December Box: Yuletide Crate









[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

[Hourly Giveaway]

Jelly Beans~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team.