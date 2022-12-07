It's Christmas time again!

Hey all!

We just published a small patch that enables the Christmas mode again! From now on, Christmas mode is automatically activated each year in December (or you can change your system time to December for a whole year of Christmas :D).

Other than that not much has changed except some very minor fixes for issues that popped up over the last couple of months. If you find any other issues, please keep sending in your reports so we can try and address everything!

Happy Holidays everyone!

Your Mooneye team