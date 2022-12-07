 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Haven Park update for 7 December 2022

It's Christmas time again!

Share · View all patches · Build 10095895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

We just published a small patch that enables the Christmas mode again! From now on, Christmas mode is automatically activated each year in December (or you can change your system time to December for a whole year of Christmas :D).

Other than that not much has changed except some very minor fixes for issues that popped up over the last couple of months. If you find any other issues, please keep sending in your reports so we can try and address everything!

Happy Holidays everyone!
Your Mooneye team

Changed files in this update

Haven Park Windows Depot 1549551
  • Loading history…
Haven Park MacOS Depot 1549552
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link