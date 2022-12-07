Hotfix Patch on Dec. 7

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy all,

This is a hotfix patch that tries to fix some issues first. The Part 2 update is currently being tested and some of the team are back in the office. We hope the patch will be ready as soon as possible!

Details will be confirmed and announced later this week!

In the meantime, sign up for the Multiplayer Closed Test HERE!!! Starting next week! ! !

Please check the change list below.

Added & Fixed:

Added a reminder prompt at the blue saloon after talking to the Banjo in the mission Pet Detective

Removed the waiting after giving NPCs gifts

Fixed the issue that the code word of the quest Pet Detective was incorrect

Fixed an issue where the story could not be triggered because the main stories' letter was deleted.

Fixed an issue where the Chromium Steel pickhammer was unlocking early

Fixed an issue where pre-unlocking the Chrome steel pickhammer prevented players from progressing through the main story correctly

Fixed the issue that blocked some NPCs during the quest Diners on the Storm(It probably solves Grace's not attending parties)

Fixed the incorrect rating results of the hazardous ruins (solved the condenser root issue)

Fixed an issue in which the following NPCs had incorrect mounting when mounted and dismounted quickly

Fixed the problem that female NPCs had abnormal mounting movements

Fixed an issue where Sandrock Station doors would not open

Fixed an issue where the knowledge system incorrectly affected on Fish Kings drop chances, also increased the price of some Fish Kings as a balance adjustment

