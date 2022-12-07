[Beta] Update & Bug fixes - 12/07/2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Exorcists!

We continue to make fixes and changes to make Ghost Exorcism INC even better and better. With this in mind, here is a fix made following your feedback, it is first posted on the public beta branch (public-test), and will be posted later on the public branch.

We've made some FPS optimizations to the Lost House, Bamboo Temple, Kindergarten, and Family Home. We plan to continue optimizing all of the maps for better performance.

We have found and fixed crashes associated with the Ghostpedia/Tablet. Please let us know if any players continue to have crashing problems when using the tablet!

The Host's lobby-code should now be automatically given to another player if the Hosts disconnects from, or leaves a lobby. (Host status will now correctly transfer from player to player when necessary).

We've implemented a solution for sudden FPS drops at the Lost House. Please let us know if this has helped, or if you notice any strange behavior!

We've applied some corrections to dolls to prevent them from pushing players through objects/walls.

(Circus) We've fixed a problem which allowed players to walk directly through certain parts of the large tent.

(Cirucs) We've corrected the light coming from the small tents lightbulbs.

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

We have corrected Russian vocal - it should now work correctly!

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.