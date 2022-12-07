[Beta] Update & Bug fixes - 12/07/2022

Hello Exorcists!
We continue to make fixes and changes to make Ghost Exorcism INC even better and better. With this in mind, here is a fix made following your feedback, it is first posted on the public beta branch (public-test), and will be posted later on the public branch.
- We've made some FPS optimizations to the Lost House, Bamboo Temple, Kindergarten, and Family Home. We plan to continue optimizing all of the maps for better performance.
- We have found and fixed crashes associated with the Ghostpedia/Tablet. Please let us know if any players continue to have crashing problems when using the tablet!
- The Host's lobby-code should now be automatically given to another player if the Hosts disconnects from, or leaves a lobby. (Host status will now correctly transfer from player to player when necessary).
- We've implemented a solution for sudden FPS drops at the Lost House. Please let us know if this has helped, or if you notice any strange behavior!
- We've applied some corrections to dolls to prevent them from pushing players through objects/walls.
- (Circus) We've fixed a problem which allowed players to walk directly through certain parts of the large tent.
- (Cirucs) We've corrected the light coming from the small tents lightbulbs.
- You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0
- We have corrected Russian vocal - it should now work correctly!
Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.
- The Ghost Exorcism Inc. team
Changed depots in development branch