Ghost Exorcism INC. update for 7 December 2022

[Beta] Update & Bug fixes - 12/07/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10095769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Exorcists!

We continue to make fixes and changes to make Ghost Exorcism INC even better and better. With this in mind, here is a fix made following your feedback, it is first posted on the public beta branch (public-test), and will be posted later on the public branch.

  • We've made some FPS optimizations to the Lost House, Bamboo Temple, Kindergarten, and Family Home. We plan to continue optimizing all of the maps for better performance.

  • We have found and fixed crashes associated with the Ghostpedia/Tablet. Please let us know if any players continue to have crashing problems when using the tablet!
  • The Host's lobby-code should now be automatically given to another player if the Hosts disconnects from, or leaves a lobby. (Host status will now correctly transfer from player to player when necessary).
  • We've implemented a solution for sudden FPS drops at the Lost House. Please let us know if this has helped, or if you notice any strange behavior!
  • We've applied some corrections to dolls to prevent them from pushing players through objects/walls.
  • (Circus) We've fixed a problem which allowed players to walk directly through certain parts of the large tent.
  • (Cirucs) We've corrected the light coming from the small tents lightbulbs.

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.

  • The Ghost Exorcism Inc. team

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 10095769
Ghost Hunters Corp Content Depot 1618541
