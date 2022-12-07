 Skip to content

Hmmsim Metro update for 7 December 2022

New train update

Build 10095652

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.
In this update, a 3rd generation one-handle train is added.


Key operation

  • The Throttle key is used to control the Mascon, and the number of Throttle keys has been increased to 3.
    Each of the three Throttle keys means movement to Power-Neutral-Braking.
    Please check the key settings.
  • Added one-man control for one-handle train and several circuit breakers for switchboards.
  • To fully open the switchboard door, you must first fold the chair.

One-man door control
If you use the one-man door control, you can more easily operate the door manually.

  • To use one-man door control, turn on the "OMDCN" circuit breaker on the rear switchboard and insert the door key into the control panel.
  • To open the door in the opposite direction, handle the "DOBS" switch on the front of the control panel.

In addition, the brightness of all train headlights has been improved.
Support for additional controllers will be delayed a little longer due to development issues.
Thank you for waiting.

