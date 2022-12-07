Update Notes for 2.1

Hello Square Farmers! I have a 2.1 update with some fixes and a few other tweaks:

GENERAL

-If you have Gloves, you can now rotate blocks by right clicking it directly, it does not need to be held first. (You can also still rotate while holding it).

-Daphne and Shannon's early conversations have been edited, and some typos were fixed.

-The needed values for some bonuses have been reduced.

-Some upgrades are a little cheaper.

UI

-The ranking button was removed from the main screen and now appears in the Info menu.

-There's now an option to change the volume of the text scrolling sound.

-Added credits to the option menu.

-Moved all the Close/Back buttons slightly to the left to be consistent with the Crop Select screen, sorry if this messes with your muscle memory!

If anyone has any feedback or encounters a bug, please feel free to email me at bigredmistergames@gmail.com. I do my best to test thoroughly but sometimes they slip through!

Thanks so much for playing Square Farm! May the turnip be with you!