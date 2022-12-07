Plans for the future

Hey guys!

It's been a year since our 20th RTCW anniversary event... Unbelievable. Time flies so fast!

What's the next year holds for RealRTCW?

Enemy Territory Expansions

Enemy Territory Single-Player project which is created and maintained by my good friend Wiliiam is going to expand! New set of Enemy Terrioty maps single-player conversions is currently in development.

The first map coming in 2023 is Warbell.

Originally developed by Matthias 'McNite' Neiss, Warbell is simply one of the best occult-themed Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory maps ever released. It fits Return to Castle Wolfenstein so much that it almost feels like a continuation, and not just an excellent tribute.

Set after the events of Return to Castle Wolfenstein and the Central Europe campaign of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Single-Player & Cooperative, and based on the scenario of Warbell's remaster, the conversion's story will see B.J. Blazkowicz and his squad mates return, to face some familiar faces who somehow managed to come back from the grave!

But wait there is more!

If thats wasnt enough, William also released a three additional editions of his excellent ETSP mod. Let me walk you through it.

1) Enemy Territory Single-Player - Standard Edition

This is a default edition of ETSP - featuring HD assets and default looking maps.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2600685791

2) Enemy Territory Single-Player - Vanilla Plus Edition

ETSP with vanilla-like visuals, sounds and default looking maps. Vanilla Plus DLC is required.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2895340390

3) Enemy Territory Single-Player - European Style Ediiton

ETSP with default HD assets plus summery looking maps.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2895344775

4) Enemy Territory Single-Player - European Style Vanilla Plus Edition

ETSP with vanilla visuals,sounds and summery looking maps.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2895346049

Giza Pyramid and Karsiah

So, after release of RealRTCW 4.0 I decided to invest my time into mapping. Right now I am working at two maps set in North Africa - Giza Pyramid and Karsiah.



Giza Pyramid will allow you to explore the real layout of the famous Great Pyramid and find out what Paranormal Division is doing there.



Karsiah is a single-player conversion of the Enemy Territory map. It is set in the small north african town. I am still not sure if its gonna be a two maps tied by one storyline or separate maps, will see how it goes.

Oh and btw check out my W3D - E1M1 conversion! I made this as a simple mapping exercise.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2895966522

A small update is being released as we speak. It includes fixed AI Respawn feature(try it!) and a bunch of scripts and subtitles improvements by our new contributor - BreakinBenny. All of the changes are listed in the update notes.

Mod of the Year 2022



Right now there is ongoing event on ModDB where folks are voting for the best mods of 2022.

You can support both RealRTCW and Enemy Territory Single-Player by voting on our mod pages

(you can vote for multiple mods!):

Vote for RealRTCW!

Vote for Enemy Territory Single-Player!

Thank you for your support!

WolfETPlayer