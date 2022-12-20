New Graphics Options and Bug Fixes!

Hello RGG fans!

We've got updates and several fixes with this patch, please see our patch notes below. Please continue to post any issues you encounter here. Thank you for playing!

DLSS support is now fully supported for Judgment!



• NVIDIA DLSS , NVIDIA DLSS Sharpness are now available under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings

• NVIDIA DLAA been added under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings

The following settings have been changed for first boot on SteamDeck

• FSR is now off and FSR2.1 is now active

• FPS is now 60

Other fixes:

When playing darts outside of a 16:9 aspect ratio, the miniscreen in the bottom left changes.