 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Judgment update for 20 December 2022

New Graphics Options and Bug Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10095400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello RGG fans!

We've got updates and several fixes with this patch, please see our patch notes below. Please continue to post any issues you encounter here. Thank you for playing!

DLSS support is now fully supported for Judgment!

• NVIDIA DLSS , NVIDIA DLSS Sharpness are now available under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings
• NVIDIA DLAA been added under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings

The following settings have been changed for first boot on SteamDeck
• FSR is now off and FSR2.1 is now active
• FPS is now 60

Other fixes:
When playing darts outside of a 16:9 aspect ratio, the miniscreen in the bottom left changes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2058181
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058182
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058183
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058184
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058185
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058186
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058187
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058188
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058189
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link