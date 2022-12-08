War Effort - Operation Source [1.12.7 - Checksum b738]

Hello there Generals!

The War Effort Continues with Operation Source! Today's operation has set sail with new focuses, balance changes and of course bug fixes!

We now sail towards a new operation, which we will be sharing more information about in 2023. But until then, we wish you good fortune in your conquering adventures!

You can find the patch notes (unchanged from the Open Beta version) below:

Balance

Italian decisions Expand Regional Control in Ethiopian states no longer require any Ethiopian legitimacy value.

Canadian focus 'Dollar-A-Year Men' now grants a national spirit with -33% political advisor cost. The exchange rate of dollars to political power is poor.

Canadian focus 'Bits and Pieces Program' has gained an extra bit and piece, now granting 4% industrial and dockyard output, from 3%

Canadian focuses that grant army experience now grant significantly more of it

Fascist Canada now has the choice to offer concessions to the United Kingdom in return for Labrador and Newfoundland, which will be more likely to be accepted. Tooltips added for conditions leading to higher success chances.

Ships transferred as part of a Peace Conference action no longer have crew included: ship experience is reduced to 25% of what it was before the transfer

Australia has an additional shipyard focus. Each shipyard focus unlocks one of the naval designers, and naval designer traits are rebalanced.

All Australian focuses granting army experience now grant between 5 and 10 times more

Australian focus 'Naval Auxiliary Patrol' now grants 5% core defence factor, from 3%, and 10% naval experience gain (new). Experience gain from naval focuses increased slightly.

Australian Arms Production focus now grants -10% infantry equipment build cost in addition to civilian factory conversion speed.

Added a new focus for Australia, 'Coordinate Central Bureau', which adds 2 signal company research/ahead of time bonuses, and a decryption bonus if La Resistance is owned.

Warscore contribution from lend leasing fuel and equipment roughly tripled. Warscore malus from receiving lendlease remains unchanged for now.

Warscore from capturing a province for the first time increased to 4, from 3, Warscore from IC damage reduced by 20%

Mengkukuo now has a starting core on Ordos. This does not come with free Ixian technology.

Taking occupied states in peace conferences is now considerably cheaper. AI is less likely to contest unoccupied states (though they still will if they have good reasons)

Added one new Hungarian Focus to construct a new flagship, accelerating potential naval growth a bit. Admiral Horthy can now complete his transcendence.

Plane Designer: Engine 2 speed reduced to 480/450, from 530/480

Hungarian Aluminium production is balanced between Transdanubia and Northern Hungary. Added 1 excavation decision to improve Transdanubian bauxite production, requiring excavation II

Added a late-game resource prospecting decision for tapping the Derna oilfield in North Transylvania.

Added a Hungarian Focus for restarting the shipping industry, adding 3 dockyards in a coastal state

Canadian Focus 'Retool Angus Shops' now grants 2 military factories, from 1

Canadian Focus 'United Shipyards' now grants 4 dockyards, from 3

Canadian Focus 'Maritime Colonial Railway' now grants 2 Civilian Factories, from 1

Canadian Focus 'Defense of Canada Regulations' now takes 35 days, from 70

Added approximately 40% more German random name possibilities

Added approximately 20% more English random name possibilities

Added a new option when releasing nations. You can now choose to retain states upon which you have cores. Retained cores can still be returned to the puppet through the occupation menu.

Rebalanced values for the "Sky Supplies" career profile medal to make it in line with new transport planes supply capabilities.

UI

Fix Career Profile Awards view for mod achievements in case of long texts

AI

AI now puts more weight on advisor competence rather than advisor cheapness, contrary to modern business practices.

Fixed bug where AI gave super high score to the max_command_power and uncategorized modifiers while hiring advisors

Modding

Make the following triggers neutral - meaning they won't impact the outcome of the trigger block they are in: log, set_temp_variable, print_variables, round_temp_variable, clamp_temp_variable, subtract_from_temp_variable, multiply_temp_variable, divide_temp_variable, clear_temp_array, add_to_temp_array, remove_from_temp_array, resize_temp_array, find_highest_in_array, find_lowest_in_array

Bugfix

Fixed unlocalized armoured car technologies when researched via script.

Reorganise Ascari will no longer add Armoured Cars to division templates if La Resistance is not active.

Fixed typo in Balance of Power tooltip when there are no modifiers applied.

Fix checking if a country is at war with someone in your faction. Also fixes add_to_faction effect.

Ethiopian national spirit Aid Ethiopian Communists now shows proper localization

Fixed wrong value for Mobilization Speed in the first range of the Italian Communist side of the Balance of Power

Random seed for the outcome of NKVD decision to assassinate Stalin is now dynamic. Nobody is safe.

New divisions spawned by Italian decision Train Irregulars will now spawn when the decision finishes instead of when the decision starts.

Fixed Issue where Switzerland would not take focuses that required less than Full Cantonal Power

Decreased likelihood Switzerland will join the Allies or Axis late war.

Playing with Mods?

We know mods are a huge part of our community and the game. With that in mind, we've updated our available old builds to include Hearts of Iron IV from before the War Effort initiative started. This means if your favorite mods is for some reason invalid with the initiative patches, you can backdate your game version and still enjoy Hearts of Iron IV your way. To comply with GDPR, we've had to lock the access codes to these branches on our website. But don't worry, we made quick tutorial on how:

TEXT TUTORIAL:

Get a code for the version you want:

Go to https://accounts.paradoxplaza.com/games and log in (or create) your Paradox Account.

Scroll Down.

Find "Access Earlier Versions"

Click "Show"

See below to revert to older versions under passlock.

Apply the code in steam:

Go to your Steam Library and select your game of choice.

Right-click and select Properties.

Under the “BETAS” tab.

Enter the relevant code retrieved from Paradox Plaza and click “CHECK CODE”.

Select the version you wish to play and wait for Steam launcher to finalize the switch.

If the previous step fails, exit the game, right click properties, local files, Verify the integrity of game files and wait for all files to be verified.

