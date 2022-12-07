Update 2.0.5p

Share · View all patches · Build 10095297 · Last edited 7 December 2022 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello, pathfinders!

We are here with a hot-fix 2.0.5p for a couple of issues found after the previous patch.

Your characters could get access to some technical feats from bosses, and for some classes the feat progression broke. For Lann’s Zen Archer archetype, for example. Now it should be safe to level up, but if you already took wrong feats for Lann, you may need to retrain him.

After the previous update, some important characters started to die, and the quests that depended on them couldn’t be completed. For example, when you storm Drezen gates, the crusaders who held the ram and helped to break the gates could die, or an essential character in Pulura's Fall could die. It will stop happening now, but if you have encountered this issue already, you may need to load the previous auto save, or a save before visiting the location for the first time, when the characters were still alive. If that doesn’t help, please send us a bug report via Alt+B.

Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience these issues caused for you.