Update 1.05 is now live!

Hello, warriors of the Northwind Legion!
We actively collect your feedback and forge updates for Asterigos: Curse of The Stars. Thank you so much for sharing your comments with us. We appreciate it!
Today we are pleased to release update 1.05, addressing various bugs, balance, and gameplay enhancements.
Controls settings
- Improve the lock on target switching when using the mouse.(PC)
- You will now be able to change the button tooltip display to match the controllers from the PlayStation or Xbox. (PC)
QoL Improvements
- Cliff climbing is now at a faster speed.
- Increase the speed of elevators.
- Journal pages now have the associated title.
- Teleportation UI now shows the count information about the mimic, teumess, and chests on the location.
New Game+
- You can now teleport via the conduits from the moment you start the game in NG+.
- You can now craft all quest rewards with the NG+ 3rd round and beyond.
- Equipping the Eye of the Abyss Amulet or Calamity Ring will give a warning message.
Perks and Skills
- The short dash from the Shield of Vengeance now goes toward enemies.
- Increased damage of Aegis Whirlwind.
- Shieldbreaker will now also deal damage after breaking the enemy's defense.
- Hooked Spear will now apply a knockdown effect to un-pullable enemies.
- Spreading Flames will now slowly trace the nearby enemy.
- Reduced the cost of Binding Daggers, Blink Strike, Vacuum Rift, Astral Storm, and Icicle Chains.
Bug fixes
- Changed the font for the Japanese language.
- Fixed a bug that caused staff technique to have incorrect VFX.
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to toggle the confirm button when using a DualShock or DualSense controller.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze after returning to the Shelter from Arges Plaza's main quest.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze during the cult assembly event in Arges Plaza's side quest.
- Fixed a bug where equipping Rose-Grape Earrings would result in gaining stardust upon death.
- Fixed a bug that caused DLC items to be added whenever the game is restarted.
- Fixed a bug where keys were used but did not disappear from the inventory when opening locked doors associated with them.
- Fixed a bug that prevented a player from obtaining a Small Card or Delicate Starite Mirror for Archive item data.
