Update 1.05 is now live!

Hello, warriors of the Northwind Legion!

We actively collect your feedback and forge updates for Asterigos: Curse of The Stars. Thank you so much for sharing your comments with us. We appreciate it!

Today we are pleased to release update 1.05, addressing various bugs, balance, and gameplay enhancements.

Controls settings

Improve the lock on target switching when using the mouse.(PC)

You will now be able to change the button tooltip display to match the controllers from the PlayStation or Xbox. (PC)

QoL Improvements

Cliff climbing is now at a faster speed.

Increase the speed of elevators.

Journal pages now have the associated title.

Teleportation UI now shows the count information about the mimic, teumess, and chests on the location.

New Game+

You can now teleport via the conduits from the moment you start the game in NG+.

You can now craft all quest rewards with the NG+ 3rd round and beyond.

Equipping the Eye of the Abyss Amulet or Calamity Ring will give a warning message.

Perks and Skills

The short dash from the Shield of Vengeance now goes toward enemies.

now goes toward enemies. Increased damage of Aegis Whirlwind .

. Shieldbreaker will now also deal damage after breaking the enemy's defense.

will now also deal damage after breaking the enemy's defense. Hooked Spear will now apply a knockdown effect to un-pullable enemies.

will now apply a knockdown effect to un-pullable enemies. Spreading Flames will now slowly trace the nearby enemy.

will now slowly trace the nearby enemy. Reduced the cost of Binding Daggers, Blink Strike, Vacuum Rift, Astral Storm, and Icicle Chains.

Bug fixes