Version 1.27 released

Build 10095179 · Last edited 7 December 2022 – 09:09:08 UTC

This version focuses on gamepad support and SteamDeck support. Now the game can be fully played using gamepad without the need for mouse or keyboard, this includes built in virtual keyboard for entering text into input fields (which does not rely on Steam API and can be used standalone). In addition load/save interface was fully redesigned and made more clear and convenient to use.

Note that the exact gamepad model support might vary, so it's not guaranteed your gamepad will work and/or it might require configuring first.