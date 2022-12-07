Version 1.27 released

This version focuses on gamepad support and SteamDeck support. Now the game can be fully played using gamepad without the need for mouse or keyboard, this includes built in virtual keyboard for entering text into input fields (which does not rely on Steam API and can be used standalone). In addition load/save interface was fully redesigned and made more clear and convenient to use.
Note that the exact gamepad model support might vary, so it's not guaranteed your gamepad will work and/or it might require configuring first.
-
[misc] SteamDeck start with Gamepad enabled by default (PC plugged gamepads still require experimental features enabled).
-
[misc] Exposed gamepad configuration in "data/gamecontrollerdb.txt", so you might attempt to reconfigure your gamepad if it's not mapped correctly.
-
[misc] Technical update (the newest version of third party libraries).
-
[interface] Title screen updated to make the title font consistent with the fonts used in the new banners.
-
[interface] Main menu bottom buttons and text auto resized (useful for very high resolutions).
-
[interface] The input field to enter hero name can be selected via keyboard (so able to create party without using the mouse).
-
[interface] Launches the virtual keyboard when attempting to enter hero name if a gamepad is plugged in.
-
[interface] Redesigned Load/Save screen. Now fully keyboard and gamepad friendly (and also slightly more intuitive).
-
[interface] The text input field on New Save launches the virtual keyboard if a gamepad is plugged in.
-
[interface] Load/Save screen has now disabled scrolling when a confirmation box is active.
-
[interface] Various small improvements of the Load/Save screen.
-
[interface] Now "LT" is listed as fists on the buttons combo (to avoid confusion, since it needs to be held first).
-
[interface] Center gamepad hints position on buttons (prettier in some rarer screen resolutions).
-
[interface] Gamepad hints for movement buttons (when held the "RT" help button).
-
[interface] More gamepad hints in various places (on all Back buttons, notice on new game that "RT" shows help, etc).
-
[fix] Incorrect position of input box on load/save screen.
-
[fix] Incorrect mouse clicking zone on levers interaction via mouse when facing some directions (not that anyone uses mouse for it, but still).
Changed files in this update