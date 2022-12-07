One Week of Early Access Down

Ok, so. Fixed big issue withi joining via entering a room name! And some other big issues, like trying to put on a hat freezing your character. Anyway, there's plenty more bugs where those came from :)

This is what Early Access is all about woo hoo. If you have you more bugs to report or would like to participate in play testing, join the Discord.

It's crazy to me that there's people finally playing my game. It messed up some of my debugging routines that auto-joined rooms, because I never thought to check for more than 1 room existing! Anyway, I've been working long hours, but I'm like more into it than ever, which is sorta surprising, sorta not. I figured I'd be motivated by having actual players.

I'm hoping that after another week of really hammering on network code bugs, I will be able to pour my full attention to the Flight to the Festival.

Patch notes: