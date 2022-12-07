Update 1.1.3.1

Hello hunters! The New Year is coming very soon and we are preparing something interesting for you. But before continuing to work on the New Year's update, we decided to correct the previous one, namely the balance on the "School" map.

Simplification of the ritual for one or two players

A more complex ghost

It looks like the dilapidated gym at the school collapsed and the entrances were blocked. But, there is a silver lining during another outing in one of the dark classrooms of the school, you managed to find the keys to the gates of the inner garden!





As usual, we listened to you and realized that it was still a pleasure to look for the dead man's documents throughout the school...

Now you will be waiting for small, easy puzzles that will indicate in which office the passport is. (Look for them at the entrance to the building)

We have added the ability to remove ritual items from the seal. To do this, simply hover over the object and hold down the action button.

Also a small update of the appearance of the school so that it does not look so monotonous.

Balance changes

Now the following rules will apply to one or two players on the "School" map:

Portals will appear near the seal during the ritual

The soul in the world of shadows now makes a sound, thereby helping you to find it

The ghost will start hunting next to the seal if the ritual has been started

Other fixes