Update 1.1.3.1

Hello hunters! The New Year is coming very soon and we are preparing something interesting for you. But before continuing to work on the New Year's update, we decided to correct the previous one, namely the balance on the "School" map.
- Simplification of the ritual for one or two players
- A more complex ghost
It looks like the dilapidated gym at the school collapsed and the entrances were blocked. But, there is a silver lining during another outing in one of the dark classrooms of the school, you managed to find the keys to the gates of the inner garden!
As usual, we listened to you and realized that it was still a pleasure to look for the dead man's documents throughout the school...
Now you will be waiting for small, easy puzzles that will indicate in which office the passport is. (Look for them at the entrance to the building)
We have added the ability to remove ritual items from the seal. To do this, simply hover over the object and hold down the action button.
Also a small update of the appearance of the school so that it does not look so monotonous.
Balance changes
Now the following rules will apply to one or two players on the "School" map:
-
Portals will appear near the seal during the ritual
-
The soul in the world of shadows now makes a sound, thereby helping you to find it
-
The ghost will start hunting next to the seal if the ritual has been started
Other fixes
-
Reason is no longer spent in the world of shadows
-
The behavior of the ghost on the "School" map has been improved
-
Fixed a bug where the ghost could not open the cabinet doors even if he heard a sound
-
Reduced load when capture photo with the camera
-
Fixed a bug where there was a significant decrease in frames in the container if the lights were turned on in the building
-
Reduced load in some parts of the "School" map
-
Fixed a bug where character models were flipped in ventilation
