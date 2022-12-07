 Skip to content

Mechabellum update for 7 December 2022

0.6.159Update

Mechabellum update for 7 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Network Optimization

　-Optimized server allocation algorithm to reduce player drop outs

New technology

　-Marksman New Technology [Shooting Squad] : Price 200. At the beginning of battle, summon 4 fangs of the same rank as the Marksman to fight alongside you

Adjustment of balance

　-Phoenix Tech[Elite Shooting] price changed from 300 to 400
　-Phoenix [Rebirth] tech price changed from 200 to 300
　-Giant units lose 10% health and increase by 10% damage
　-Phoenix Expert (reduced cost) has reduced the cost of Phoenix's recruitment by 100, but reduced health and damage by 40%
　-Hammer Expert (reduced cost) reduced Hammer's recruitment price by 100, but reduced health and damage by 30%

