0.6.159Update

Network Optimization

-Optimized server allocation algorithm to reduce player drop outs

New technology

-Marksman New Technology [Shooting Squad] : Price 200. At the beginning of battle, summon 4 fangs of the same rank as the Marksman to fight alongside you

Adjustment of balance

-Phoenix Tech[Elite Shooting] price changed from 300 to 400

-Phoenix [Rebirth] tech price changed from 200 to 300

-Giant units lose 10% health and increase by 10% damage

-Phoenix Expert (reduced cost) has reduced the cost of Phoenix's recruitment by 100, but reduced health and damage by 40%

-Hammer Expert (reduced cost) reduced Hammer's recruitment price by 100, but reduced health and damage by 30%