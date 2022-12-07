Patch 1.1.5

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hotfix again! Tonight's will be at 1:00 AM ET. Estimated downtime: 15 minutes. It will include EVERYTHING in the previous attempted Hotfix and also...

-Fixed a bug where F1 was showing previous Hero's abilities. Please note pressing F1 in Hero Select might lag a bit. Sorry!

Fixed a bug where if you are a new player's didn't have banners in parties

Cut down on the wall of text for Artifact Augments to make it easier/simpler to read through

Added KICK functionality to CUSTOM lobbies so certain streamers don't have their in-houses interrupted (we're working on passwords still)

Fixed a bug where Rejuvenate wasn't healing ally's if your maximum HP was lower than your ally

Added slider to help players adjust video settings for better performance

Changed all announcers to Neil deGrasse Tyson (only kidding, it's our esteemed Akinola )

If you haven't already, join our Discord to stay up to date on everything and get free rewards (like messing up a hotfix). As always, thanks for being an awesome community!