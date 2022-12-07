 Skip to content

Fangs update for 7 December 2022

Patch 1.1.5

Patch 1.1.5 · Build 10094700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hotfix again! Tonight's will be at 1:00 AM ET. Estimated downtime: 15 minutes. It will include EVERYTHING in the previous attempted Hotfix and also...

-Fixed a bug where F1 was showing previous Hero's abilities. Please note pressing F1 in Hero Select might lag a bit. Sorry!

  • Fixed a bug where if you are a new player's didn't have banners in parties
  • Cut down on the wall of text for Artifact Augments to make it easier/simpler to read through
  • Added KICK functionality to CUSTOM lobbies so certain streamers don't have their in-houses interrupted (we're working on passwords still)
  • Fixed a bug where Rejuvenate wasn't healing ally's if your maximum HP was lower than your ally
  • Added slider to help players adjust video settings for better performance
  • Changed all announcers to Neil deGrasse Tyson (only kidding, it's our esteemed Akinola )

If you haven't already, join our Discord to stay up to date on everything and get free rewards (like messing up a hotfix). As always, thanks for being an awesome community!

