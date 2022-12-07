Patch 1.1.5

Hotfix again! Tonight's will be at 1:00 AM ET. Estimated downtime: 15 minutes. It will include EVERYTHING in the previous attempted Hotfix and also...
-Fixed a bug where F1 was showing previous Hero's abilities. Please note pressing F1 in Hero Select might lag a bit. Sorry!
- Fixed a bug where if you are a new player's didn't have banners in parties
- Cut down on the wall of text for Artifact Augments to make it easier/simpler to read through
- Added KICK functionality to CUSTOM lobbies so certain streamers don't have their in-houses interrupted (we're working on passwords still)
- Fixed a bug where Rejuvenate wasn't healing ally's if your maximum HP was lower than your ally
- Added slider to help players adjust video settings for better performance
- Changed all announcers to Neil deGrasse Tyson (only kidding, it's our esteemed Akinola )
If you haven't already, join our Discord to stay up to date on everything and get free rewards (like messing up a hotfix). As always, thanks for being an awesome community!
