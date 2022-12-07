Patch Update - 7th Dec 2022

Hi

and we are happy to announce about patch update at 7th Dec 2022.

Here is list of bugs fixed from the previous build

-Fixed mouse lock in level 3

-Fixed audio replaying after returning from settings

-Fixed in level 1 - two world markers are created, one in the market and one in the house

-Fixed sequence break possible in level 4

-Fixed left hand magic animation still playing after magic(level 4, level 6)

-Fixed level 6

-Improved graphics in level 6

Thank you to all of your reports and great positive reviews!