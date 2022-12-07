 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Am Jesus Christ: Prologue update for 7 December 2022

Patch Update - 7th Dec 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10094678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi
and we are happy to announce about patch update at 7th Dec 2022.
Here is list of bugs fixed from the previous build
-Fixed mouse lock in level 3
-Fixed audio replaying after returning from settings
-Fixed in level 1 - two world markers are created, one in the market and one in the house
-Fixed sequence break possible in level 4
-Fixed left hand magic animation still playing after magic(level 4, level 6)
-Fixed level 6
-Improved graphics in level 6

Thank you to all of your reports and great positive reviews!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1509651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link