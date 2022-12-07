Patch Update - 7th Dec 2022

Hi
and we are happy to announce about patch update at 7th Dec 2022.
Here is list of bugs fixed from the previous build
-Fixed mouse lock in level 3
-Fixed audio replaying after returning from settings
-Fixed in level 1 - two world markers are created, one in the market and one in the house
-Fixed sequence break possible in level 4
-Fixed left hand magic animation still playing after magic(level 4, level 6)
-Fixed level 6
-Improved graphics in level 6
Thank you to all of your reports and great positive reviews!
Changed files in this update