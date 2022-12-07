Version 0.20 release notes

Added:

New accounts receive 250 gems for completing the tutorial, and all existing accounts have received 250 gems

4 new Neutral cards to the Core set

Haptics for playing cards

Changed:

Redesigned the tutorial to be more beginner and experienced friendly

Plundering Guild is now the starting faction for new players

The other factions starter decks are unlocked in the private room with additional tutorial battles

Updated the starter decks

You can no longer skip the tutorial

You can no longer restart the tutorial

Reserves zone is now hidden when not playing with a MRA deck

Reduced the time that notifications show for making an invalid play when above level 10

Tapping the deck holders on the tables now opens your deck list

Creatures are no longer highlighted when there is nothing it can block

Fixed:

Regression fix for it being difficult to play spells in VR mode

Resource Equalization having a tooltip for Sell-Sword token

Balance Changes:

Cooking the Books

Forceful Acquisition

Indentured Servitude

Parchment Barrage

Orcish Explorer