Cards & Tankards update for 7 December 2022

Version 0.20 release notes

7 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
New accounts receive 250 gems for completing the tutorial, and all existing accounts have received 250 gems
4 new Neutral cards to the Core set
Haptics for playing cards

Changed:
Redesigned the tutorial to be more beginner and experienced friendly
Plundering Guild is now the starting faction for new players
The other factions starter decks are unlocked in the private room with additional tutorial battles
Updated the starter decks
You can no longer skip the tutorial
You can no longer restart the tutorial
Reserves zone is now hidden when not playing with a MRA deck
Reduced the time that notifications show for making an invalid play when above level 10
Tapping the deck holders on the tables now opens your deck list
Creatures are no longer highlighted when there is nothing it can block

Fixed:
Regression fix for it being difficult to play spells in VR mode
Resource Equalization having a tooltip for Sell-Sword token

Balance Changes:
Cooking the Books
Forceful Acquisition
Indentured Servitude
Parchment Barrage
Orcish Explorer

