Insomnia Officially Released! Only $1.99 for the First Week!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy New Year, sleepless W people!

Here comes the new game from Perfect Day Studio. Theater in the Head opens today, and it’s time for Insomnia!

[Release Trailer](https://vimeo.com/781703719 style=button)

If you are also a sufferer of insomnia, or an angel who tries to understand and empathize about the insomniacs around you, this elegant, cute short Point & Click puzzle game depicting insomnia and the delicate emotions at sleepless nights is just made for you!

Insomnia: Theater in the Head is priced at $2.49, with a 20% discount (aka $1.99) for the first week!

Moreover, there is an extra 5% discount applied to the bundle which includes Insomnia and A Perfect Day! That means if you already purchased A Perfect Day before, you can have a direct 24% off discount for Insomnia if you purchase the bundle!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29165/_/

It's late at night, and time for Insomnia! (Those exclamation marks already woke me up. LOL)

Let’s embrace Insomnia and say good night to ourselves!