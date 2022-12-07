Portal Run Update

yo

this patch brings new game mode called portal run as well as bug fixes, quality of life improvements and other changes as well as some insight into future updates

Portal Run

portal run is a new singleplayer game mode where you play sections of levels in a random order

create a portal run playlist with any levels, campaign or custom, then complete sections to earn points and use the points to unlock extra powerups and unlock doors early

the goal is to clear all sections as fast as possible

portal run also comes with two new achievements which also unlock new skins

Quality of Life Improvements

players spawn direction is no based on startZone direction

spring now adds speed to objects relative to its up direction

disabled fan sounds when not in game

added light up animation to spring to help identify the up direction

made loading levels much faster

editor now highlights objects that are being hovered over

added option to select any campaign level as a template for a new level in level editor

the player in the level editor now spawns facing the startZone

added option to disable cursor hiding while in game

added option to rotate camera with arrow keys

Bug Fixes

fixed bug when grappling to an object that resets position the grapple would stay connected instead of ending

fixed bug where objectRotate wasn't setting and resetting rotation properly

fixed bug where some objects would experience angular drag

fixed bug where levelEditor could interact with trailColliders (which are used to create player trails)

fixed bug where level finish ui would show in editor play mode

fixed bug where game would glitch if trying to enter play mode without a startZone

Other Changes

player timer starts automatically after 10 seconds or any movement input

added option for springs, speedBoosts, fans and pinballs to add spin in addition to adding velocity

Future Plans

I do plan on adding more updates, however, it might take a few months for each update. I'm currently a solo dev doing this on the side for fun, so i apologize if updates are not frequent enough. Below are future updates I plan on adding to the game.