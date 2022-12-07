Portal Run Update

yo
this patch brings new game mode called portal run as well as bug fixes, quality of life improvements and other changes as well as some insight into future updates
Portal Run
- portal run is a new singleplayer game mode where you play sections of levels in a random order
- create a portal run playlist with any levels, campaign or custom, then complete sections to earn points and use the points to unlock extra powerups and unlock doors early
- the goal is to clear all sections as fast as possible
- portal run also comes with two new achievements which also unlock new skins
Quality of Life Improvements
- players spawn direction is no based on startZone direction
- spring now adds speed to objects relative to its up direction
- disabled fan sounds when not in game
- added light up animation to spring to help identify the up direction
- made loading levels much faster
- editor now highlights objects that are being hovered over
- added option to select any campaign level as a template for a new level in level editor
- the player in the level editor now spawns facing the startZone
- added option to disable cursor hiding while in game
- added option to rotate camera with arrow keys
Bug Fixes
- fixed bug when grappling to an object that resets position the grapple would stay connected instead of ending
- fixed bug where objectRotate wasn't setting and resetting rotation properly
- fixed bug where some objects would experience angular drag
- fixed bug where levelEditor could interact with trailColliders (which are used to create player trails)
- fixed bug where level finish ui would show in editor play mode
- fixed bug where game would glitch if trying to enter play mode without a startZone
Other Changes
- player timer starts automatically after 10 seconds or any movement input
- added option for springs, speedBoosts, fans and pinballs to add spin in addition to adding velocity
Future Plans
I do plan on adding more updates, however, it might take a few months for each update. I'm currently a solo dev doing this on the side for fun, so i apologize if updates are not frequent enough. Below are future updates I plan on adding to the game.
Planned Future Updates
- leaderboards for campaign levels
- uploading / downloading levels on steam workshop
- multiplayer versus mode
- more game mechanics and campaign levels
