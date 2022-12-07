Gastova: The Witches of Arkana Early Access Released!

Hello Everyone!

Gastova: the Witches of Arkana is finally release in Early Access

So, what exactly does this mean now? Basically, from here onwards we plan to directly involve our community in the last stretch of development. There is still much to do that can make this game better, and we believe your feedback and ideas will only help us further! We want make sure this is a game YOU want to play in the first place, so we hope Early Access will provide us all with this great opportunity!

Let's get to more details, shall we?

Patch Notes for ver. (VERSION NAME): What does this version contain?

18 Active Playable Areas (counting Town and Academy dependencies)

20+ Bosses, between Guardians and Subbosses.

8 Unique Summons, 16 Staves and 2 unlockable costumes.

Basic functionality for controls, settings and menus.

English Localization only.

FAQ, Controls Info and Bug Report

We will truly require the community's cooperation to make this game better. To do so, we made some tools and informations available for you guys in our Discussions Section!

We hope these can both sate some of the most pressing questions as well as help everyone out in their different needs!

Future Plans

Our job isn't done yet, there is much to address! We don't have concrete estimations as to when the next big patch will occur, although we have a good idea of the contents it will possess. Our first priority is to release the endgame contents of the game, and then go from there. The Content of the current patch represents around 2/3 of the base game, so we are not that far off!

We will provide more concrete information as we get close to realizing such plans, we need to keep the expectations realistic as to not disappoint everyone by jumping the gun. Rest assured we will do our best to maintain absolute transparency during these update patches as to make sure everyone is on the same page!

And to commemorate this occasion, we are going to make the Gastova Festive Witch Hat Costume available for free during the entirety of the EA Period!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2224100

That wraps up our update today. Make sure to let us know via the Discussions what you think, we are always happy to hear your feedback!

Stay safe everyone!