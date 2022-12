Share · View all patches · Build 10093651 · Last edited 7 December 2022 – 02:59:10 UTC by Wendy

EA Release - 0.5.2 Notes

Developer Notes

Tiny update.

Added an autorun button. NumLock by default. This is rebindable. You can stop auto-running by pressing the button again or

the Move Forward or Move Backward button.

Added a volume control for ambient sounds. This includes weather, crickets,ocean sounds, etc. The default value is about 50% volume.