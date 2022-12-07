Update 15 - New Events, active items and Japanese Localization!

This update is primarily about updating some backend code aswell as adding a few new events and active items for players to use ! Japanese localization is also now in the game :) There is currently only 5 active items in the game but that will be expanded upon in the next update !

Changes

Japanese Localization !

New Event - Challenge stone, prove your worth to gain a reward

New Event - Altars, provide a variety of effects or items

Chests now show up randomly around the map and require a key to open

Chests contain passive or active items (perks will eventually be renamed items and have unique art)

Active items are essentially a second special ability that can be swapped in and out during a run

New Active Item - Detpack, high damage explosive placed on ground - 20 sec cd

New Active Item - Medkit, fully heals hp and shields - single use

New Active Item - Medallion, automatically protects you from death once - single use

New Active Item - Starfall, become a star and slam into the ground dealing high damage - 15 sec cd

New Active Item - Salvo, fire a salvo of uncontrolled rockets - 25 sec cd

In Evolution mode you can now increase the max number of upgrades you can use at once

Enemy kills now give ~50% increased summoning bar progress

Completed events no longer add to summoning bar progress

Completed events no longer drop golden orbs and instead reward crystals and a key

Reduced excavurm turn speed by 20% and movement speed by 15%

Reduced the amount of projectiles Lucent Lord fires aswell as slightly reduced their spread

The automated miner event can no longer expire before you reach it

Bug Fixes