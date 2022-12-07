 Skip to content

Repetendium update for 7 December 2022

Update 15 - New Events, active items and Japanese Localization!

Last edited by Wendy

This update is primarily about updating some backend code aswell as adding a few new events and active items for players to use ! Japanese localization is also now in the game :) There is currently only 5 active items in the game but that will be expanded upon in the next update !

Changes

  • Japanese Localization !
  • New Event - Challenge stone, prove your worth to gain a reward
  • New Event - Altars, provide a variety of effects or items
  • Chests now show up randomly around the map and require a key to open
  • Chests contain passive or active items (perks will eventually be renamed items and have unique art)
  • Active items are essentially a second special ability that can be swapped in and out during a run
  • New Active Item - Detpack, high damage explosive placed on ground - 20 sec cd
  • New Active Item - Medkit, fully heals hp and shields - single use
  • New Active Item - Medallion, automatically protects you from death once - single use
  • New Active Item - Starfall, become a star and slam into the ground dealing high damage - 15 sec cd
  • New Active Item - Salvo, fire a salvo of uncontrolled rockets - 25 sec cd
  • In Evolution mode you can now increase the max number of upgrades you can use at once
  • Enemy kills now give ~50% increased summoning bar progress
  • Completed events no longer add to summoning bar progress
  • Completed events no longer drop golden orbs and instead reward crystals and a key
  • Reduced excavurm turn speed by 20% and movement speed by 15%
  • Reduced the amount of projectiles Lucent Lord fires aswell as slightly reduced their spread
  • The automated miner event can no longer expire before you reach it

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the marker of Quadrigneous could show in the wrong location
  • Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause menu text to be the incorrect size (thanks ultrac)
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to gain permanent lifesteal
  • Fixed a bug where grenade damage would not lifesteal
  • Fixed a bug where an event could possibly cover the level exit
  • Fixed a bug that could occasionally prevent a boss from spawning
  • Fixed a bug where the game could become unpaused on the level up screen if leveling and grabbing a golden orb on the same frame
  • Fixed a bug that stopped you swapping one ultimate upgrade to another

Changed files in this update

