Update 15 - New Events, active items and Japanese Localization!
This update is primarily about updating some backend code aswell as adding a few new events and active items for players to use ! Japanese localization is also now in the game :) There is currently only 5 active items in the game but that will be expanded upon in the next update !
Changes
- Japanese Localization !
- New Event - Challenge stone, prove your worth to gain a reward
- New Event - Altars, provide a variety of effects or items
- Chests now show up randomly around the map and require a key to open
- Chests contain passive or active items (perks will eventually be renamed items and have unique art)
- Active items are essentially a second special ability that can be swapped in and out during a run
- New Active Item - Detpack, high damage explosive placed on ground - 20 sec cd
- New Active Item - Medkit, fully heals hp and shields - single use
- New Active Item - Medallion, automatically protects you from death once - single use
- New Active Item - Starfall, become a star and slam into the ground dealing high damage - 15 sec cd
- New Active Item - Salvo, fire a salvo of uncontrolled rockets - 25 sec cd
- In Evolution mode you can now increase the max number of upgrades you can use at once
- Enemy kills now give ~50% increased summoning bar progress
- Completed events no longer add to summoning bar progress
- Completed events no longer drop golden orbs and instead reward crystals and a key
- Reduced excavurm turn speed by 20% and movement speed by 15%
- Reduced the amount of projectiles Lucent Lord fires aswell as slightly reduced their spread
- The automated miner event can no longer expire before you reach it
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the marker of Quadrigneous could show in the wrong location
- Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause menu text to be the incorrect size (thanks ultrac)
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to gain permanent lifesteal
- Fixed a bug where grenade damage would not lifesteal
- Fixed a bug where an event could possibly cover the level exit
- Fixed a bug that could occasionally prevent a boss from spawning
- Fixed a bug where the game could become unpaused on the level up screen if leveling and grabbing a golden orb on the same frame
- Fixed a bug that stopped you swapping one ultimate upgrade to another
