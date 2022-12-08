v2.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10092823 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 03:06:11 UTC by Wendy

In order to provide a better gaming experience, we have released Sword & Fairy 7 Ver. 2.0 (In-game version number) today, which will address the following issues.



Update content is as follows:

1.Oodle Compression Algorithm has been employed to re-compress the client, reducing the client package size (the new version of the client is now 19.8G). Therefore, the hard drive capacity usage has been reduced; thus, the loading time in-game is also reduced. [New game file size should be reduced from 69.9G to 30.6G]

2.Optimized and reduced the memory and display memory usage in-game.

3.Optimized the level streaming and PSO for the scenes, effectively improving and stabilizing the frame rate and reducing stuttering in-game.

4.Added a “Hardware Load” performance reminder in Graphic settings, offering reference for players when adjusting the Graphic settings.

5.Fixed the stuttering mouse movement issues in some cases.

6.Removed the manual confirmation step for changing scenes while flying.

7.Fix the disappearance bug of XiuWu's weapons "Mineral" and "Mineral(R)".

Special Explanation:

1.There are no changes to in-game content. Players who have already cleared the game or otherwise have no desire to update the game can ignore this update.

2.For those who do desire this update, please uninstall the game, then re-download and install the new version.

3.We strongly recommend that you backup your existing game files before updating.