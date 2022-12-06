 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Land - Survival update for 6 December 2022

Update 0.1.5 ADD NEW ITEMS AND FIX BUGS

Share · View all patches · Build 10092701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone and thank you for purchasing my game. The game is still in development.

Update 0.1.5 ADD NEW ITEMS AND FIX BUGS

ADD
Strawberry
Bucket
Flask
Military AirPort
A small backpack for the start

FIX
BUGS - SOUND
AI - SOLDIER AND DEER
AND MORE

This Alpha 0.1.5 game is not a finished game. This is a preliminary approach. It does not show the game in its final form. It's a model of what the game will probably look like. The game is just beginning. So this is a prototype. Early access. Alpha.

Thank you for your continued support
FussyCraft

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link