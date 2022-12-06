Hello everyone and thank you for purchasing my game. The game is still in development.
Update 0.1.5 ADD NEW ITEMS AND FIX BUGS
ADD
Strawberry
Bucket
Flask
Military AirPort
A small backpack for the start
FIX
BUGS - SOUND
AI - SOLDIER AND DEER
AND MORE
This Alpha 0.1.5 game is not a finished game. This is a preliminary approach. It does not show the game in its final form. It's a model of what the game will probably look like. The game is just beginning. So this is a prototype. Early access. Alpha.
Thank you for your continued support
FussyCraft
