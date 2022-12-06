Torii Update 1.9.6.6.4

Puzzles/Exploration
• Now players will know exactly when they finished a puzzle. Puzzle items disappear, prisms are disabled and a statue of Astrum appears.
• Some puzzles have been reworked with their difficulty adjusted.
• Added new effects to make exploration and puzzle solving more intuitive.
Bugs
• Fixed a bug in the memory storm puzzle that caused players to not be able to re-enter the Astral.
• Fixed a bug in the menu that did not allow the player to change the vsync option.
Others
• Text corrections.
• Minor bug fixes.
• Added more Moswig dialogues.
As always, thanks for your support and feedback! And thanks for helping indie devs! :)
