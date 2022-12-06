Torii Update 1.9.6.6.4

Puzzles/Exploration

• Now players will know exactly when they finished a puzzle. Puzzle items disappear, prisms are disabled and a statue of Astrum appears.

• Some puzzles have been reworked with their difficulty adjusted.

• Added new effects to make exploration and puzzle solving more intuitive.

Bugs

• Fixed a bug in the memory storm puzzle that caused players to not be able to re-enter the Astral.

• Fixed a bug in the menu that did not allow the player to change the vsync option.

Others

• Text corrections.

• Minor bug fixes.

• Added more Moswig dialogues.

As always, thanks for your support and feedback! And thanks for helping indie devs! :)