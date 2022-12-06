 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Torii update for 6 December 2022

Torii Update 1.9.6.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10092477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Puzzles/Exploration
• Now players will know exactly when they finished a puzzle. Puzzle items disappear, prisms are disabled and a statue of Astrum appears.
• Some puzzles have been reworked with their difficulty adjusted.
• Added new effects to make exploration and puzzle solving more intuitive.

Bugs
• Fixed a bug in the memory storm puzzle that caused players to not be able to re-enter the Astral.
• Fixed a bug in the menu that did not allow the player to change the vsync option.

Others
• Text corrections.
• Minor bug fixes.
• Added more Moswig dialogues.

As always, thanks for your support and feedback! And thanks for helping indie devs! :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1589681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link