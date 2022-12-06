Small update to correct a problem seen with recent AMD graphics card driver updates that caused frame rate to drop tremendously when drawing some of the special effects. The most noticeable being the dust effect when you run was causing the FPS to drop below 20 in most cases. This no longer occurs with v1.21.6
Howlbreath update for 6 December 2022
v1.21.6
