Howlbreath update for 6 December 2022

v1.21.6

Build 10092419

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update to correct a problem seen with recent AMD graphics card driver updates that caused frame rate to drop tremendously when drawing some of the special effects. The most noticeable being the dust effect when you run was causing the FPS to drop below 20 in most cases. This no longer occurs with v1.21.6

Changed files in this update

Depot 2160201
  • Loading history…
