Another day another quickifx. You can't say I am slow to react to your bug reports!

So this update is fixing an issue related to loading a save file in the doctor's house. Short story: if you saved & quit while next to the examination table on the second floor, you would appear outside of the map on load. This should be fixed now.

Also I took the opportunity to remove a few trees next to the hunter's house so it is easier to see.