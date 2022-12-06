QoL Update 0.0.93

Aground Zero will have a public demo in the upcoming February Steam Next Fest, and in preparation, I've done a bunch of smaller improvements to the earlier sections of the game. There's still more to come (and yes, I know the NPCs and animations are still incomplete - those should be done mid January with just barely enough time), but this update adds a lot!

Here's the changelog:

Improved UI

Added tool models that show up in 3D. There is an option to disable this if desired.

Added chest model - the last of our placeholder structures.

Added title music

Updated logo and icon

Factories now request materials for the upcoming craft, so they can begin immediately instead of waiting for items to transfer from the storehouse.

Laser gun now has targeting laser instead of reticule that is more accurate.

Added arrow pointing to item output of factories/structures that produce items while building them.

Added cool effect when travelling through teleportal.

Replaced placeholder rock textures

Minor bugfixes and improvements

I also removed the Professor's quests (as you can't complete them right now without cheating since there is no subway yet), and instead have it cut to credits when you talk to the professor - which is my plan for the actual demo build. You can still load the save and continue to work on your base after talking to the professor.